David Loasby Has $12.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

David Loasby trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of David Loasby’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. David Loasby’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 167.2% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,996. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $246.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

