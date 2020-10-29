David Loasby Has $203,000 Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

David Loasby cut its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 21.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in Southern were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Southern by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 22,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.38. 65,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.05.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

