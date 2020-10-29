David Loasby Has $210,000 Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

David Loasby lessened its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Visa were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Visa by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $464,786,000 after buying an additional 665,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after buying an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $182.97. The company had a trading volume of 439,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,047,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.71 and a 200-day moving average of $193.76. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.79.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

