David Loasby Has $212,000 Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

David Loasby trimmed its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in American Tower were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.1% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 87.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,026. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.35. The company has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. American Tower’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.99%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,447 shares of company stock worth $5,790,042. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

