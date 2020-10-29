David Loasby Has $329,000 Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

David Loasby trimmed its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,255 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,026. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

