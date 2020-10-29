David Loasby Has $479,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

David Loasby trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in NIKE were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NIKE by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after buying an additional 2,495,362 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after buying an additional 2,106,053 shares during the period. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its stake in NIKE by 556.3% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,100,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $205,905,000 after buying an additional 1,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Argus upped their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

NKE stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.96. 92,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,725,630. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $131.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

