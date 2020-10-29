David Loasby Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

David Loasby reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $52.59. 209,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,068,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. 140166 increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.