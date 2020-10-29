David Loasby Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

David Loasby cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 29.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,337 shares of company stock valued at $23,620,922 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.53.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $472.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $490.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

