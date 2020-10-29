David Loasby Has $8.31 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

David Loasby lessened its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up approximately 1.3% of David Loasby’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. David Loasby’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 193.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after buying an additional 974,466 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,554,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,258,000 after purchasing an additional 514,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after purchasing an additional 356,268 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 662,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,357,000 after purchasing an additional 313,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 190.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,355,000 after purchasing an additional 264,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

WEC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,941. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

