David Loasby Has $918,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

David Loasby cut its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the period. David Loasby owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 57,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 109,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

GNR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,546. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42.

