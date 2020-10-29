David Loasby Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

David Loasby cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,776,253,000 after buying an additional 18,911,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,821,000 after acquiring an additional 716,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,380,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,977,000 after acquiring an additional 561,105 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,139,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 99.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 743,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,709,000 after acquiring an additional 370,248 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,446. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.