David Loasby Purchases 1,123 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

David Loasby lifted its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after buying an additional 534,203 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 47.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,016,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,026 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 100.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 69,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.08. 13,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. Oshkosh Corp has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.76.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

