David Loasby Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

David Loasby cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.7% of David Loasby’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. David Loasby’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 452.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.9% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.69. 4,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,354. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.81.

