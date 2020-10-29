David Loasby Reduces Stock Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

David Loasby reduced its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in AON were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AON by 84.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AON by 357.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,196,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AON traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,029. Aon Plc has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.75 and a 200-day moving average of $196.17.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

