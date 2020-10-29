David Loasby Sells 1,212 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

David Loasby decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.47. The stock had a trading volume of 231,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,781,877. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.59. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $375.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $214.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.46.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

