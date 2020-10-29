David Loasby Sells 153 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

David Loasby reduced its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,534,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $1,098,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $8,862,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $107.64. 42,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,150. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

