David Loasby Sells 1,560 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

David Loasby lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,911,000 after buying an additional 1,175,122 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Deere & Company by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387,574 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 741.3% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 433,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,135,000 after acquiring an additional 382,029 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 118.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,316,000 after buying an additional 268,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.06. 19,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,745. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $243.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.14.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

