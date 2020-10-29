David Loasby Sells 20,477 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

David Loasby lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,477 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.16. 548,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,541,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

