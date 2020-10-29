David Loasby Sells 2,296 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

David Loasby lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 28.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,019. The company has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

