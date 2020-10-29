David Loasby Sells 4,275 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

David Loasby lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Altria Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.64. 345,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,786,579. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

