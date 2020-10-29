David Loasby Sells 542 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

David Loasby lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.7% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 77.2% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 26.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.85.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.86. 100,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 107.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.85. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,436,788. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

