David Loasby Sells 7,122 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

David Loasby lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Oracle were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 62,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Oracle by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 170,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $266,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 40.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,917 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 377,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,439,188. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.