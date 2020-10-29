David Loasby Sells 758 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

David Loasby reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,122,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,440,000 after buying an additional 330,804 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,753,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,901,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,317,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,958,000 after purchasing an additional 183,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,090,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,322,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.61. 819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,490. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $112.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.95.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.