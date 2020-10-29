David Loasby Sells 7,887 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

David Loasby reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 105,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 318,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 55,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,046 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 389,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.69. 12,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

