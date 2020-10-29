Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post $7.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.10 billion and the highest is $7.41 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $29.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.71 billion to $30.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.30 billion to $32.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.14.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,745. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $243.40. The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.53 and its 200 day moving average is $179.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

