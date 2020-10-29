Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $47.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James downgraded Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

NYSE EAT traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 57,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,680. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $50.43.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $476,007.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $91,854.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Brinker International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

