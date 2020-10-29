Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target to $79.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CERN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Cerner in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.22.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,749. Cerner has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.61.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,709,000 after buying an additional 86,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 773,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,735,000 after buying an additional 232,002 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.