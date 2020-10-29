Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $71.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.57. 22,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,881. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,874. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Owens Corning by 56.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 416,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,686,000 after buying an additional 150,398 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 153.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 288,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 174,490 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,746.0% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 170,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 161,227 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 16.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 16.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.