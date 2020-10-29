Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 137.68%.

NASDAQ DMRC traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $440.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on DMRC shares. ValuEngine cut Digimarc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digimarc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other Digimarc news, Director Andrew Walter bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

