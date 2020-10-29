Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,349 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Docusign by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,558,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Docusign by 29.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,027,000 after purchasing an additional 415,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Docusign by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,498,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,997,000 after purchasing an additional 35,397 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $218.99 on Thursday. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. Docusign’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Docusign in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.61.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,705,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $3,301,258.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,825.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.