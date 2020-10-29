Donegal Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

Donegal Group has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years. Donegal Group has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Donegal Group to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 101,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $1,511,788.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,952,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,996,530.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Albert Folmar sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $127,199.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,389.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 285,667 shares of company stock worth $4,229,788 and have sold 161,121 shares worth $2,387,638. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.