Donegal Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.
Donegal Group has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years. Donegal Group has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Donegal Group to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.
Donegal Group stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 101,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $1,511,788.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,952,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,996,530.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Albert Folmar sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $127,199.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,389.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 285,667 shares of company stock worth $4,229,788 and have sold 161,121 shares worth $2,387,638. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Donegal Group Company Profile
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.
