Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

LLY stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.43. The stock had a trading volume of 73,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,895. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $110.51 and a 52-week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,046,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,159,000 after buying an additional 699,987 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 60.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

