Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by David Loasby

David Loasby lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,993,000 after purchasing an additional 629,683 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after buying an additional 2,372,251 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,498,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,642,000 after buying an additional 164,530 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,190,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,937,000 after buying an additional 245,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.93.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.51. 57,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.53.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.