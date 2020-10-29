Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Centene Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.94. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CNC. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.61.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. Centene has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,474,090 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Centene by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Centene by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Centene by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,366,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,627 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Centene by 1,386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,456,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,577 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Centene by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,728,000 after purchasing an additional 441,835 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.