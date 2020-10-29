Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $103.52 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.52.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.98. 15,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,584. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.65. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,041 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 385.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7,441.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 157,692 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 155,601 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,061 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

