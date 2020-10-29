Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $103.52 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.52.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.98. 15,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,584. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.65. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,041 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 385.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7,441.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 157,692 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 155,601 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,061 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit