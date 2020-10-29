Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by David Loasby

David Loasby lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Facebook were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,061 shares of company stock worth $9,439,090. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.28.

NASDAQ FB traded up $15.33 on Thursday, hitting $283.00. 644,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,349,160. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

