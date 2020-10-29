FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Trimmed by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 11.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,427 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $1,446,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,190 shares of company stock valued at $22,433,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on FedEx to $276.50 in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

FDX traded up $7.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,379. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $293.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

