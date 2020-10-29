Financial Contrast: Breville Group (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (OTCMKTS:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) and Breville Group (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

This table compares Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Breville Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 1.76% 10.79% 3.00% Breville Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Breville Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Breville Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.74%. Given Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is more favorable than Breville Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.8% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Breville Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage $903.58 million 0.27 $9.42 million $0.42 26.10 Breville Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has higher revenue and earnings than Breville Group.

Summary

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage beats Breville Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products. Its stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products comprising cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; books and handouts; and household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, and dish and laundry soaps, as well as other common household products, such as diapers. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark. As of June 04, 2020, it operated 159 stores in 20 states. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Breville Group Company Profile

Dino Polska S.A. operates a chain of supermarkets in Poland. It offers food products, household chemicals, cosmetics, vegetables, fruits, meats, and sausages. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 977 stores in western Poland. Dino Polska S.A. is based in Krotoszyn, Poland.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.