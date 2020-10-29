Financial Review: Sierra Metals (SMTS) & Its Peers

Sierra Metals (NYSE: SMTS) is one of 99 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sierra Metals to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Metals has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Metals’ rivals have a beta of 0.74, meaning that their average stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sierra Metals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Metals $229.04 million $4.43 million 15.83 Sierra Metals Competitors $5.05 billion $629.01 million -15.24

Sierra Metals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Metals. Sierra Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.6% of Sierra Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Metals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Metals 2.03% 9.01% 4.70% Sierra Metals Competitors -68.64% 0.73% -0.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sierra Metals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Metals Competitors 650 1860 1956 105 2.33

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 35.01%. Given Sierra Metals’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Metals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Sierra Metals beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru. The company was formerly known as Dia Bras Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Metals Inc. in December 2012. Sierra Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

