FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,750 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 77.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,118,106 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $74,488,000 after buying an additional 2,664,100 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the second quarter worth approximately $6,206,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 151.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 713,950 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 429,572 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,008,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FireEye by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,006,077 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $243,575,000 after purchasing an additional 315,794 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FEYE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $698,980.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.39. 62,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,464. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

