First Ascent Asset Management LLC Invests $5.44 Million in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 2.9% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,782,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,427,000 after buying an additional 732,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,444,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,901,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29,273.9% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 964,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,154,000 after buying an additional 961,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,898,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.36. 518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,674. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $141.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.15.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

