First Ascent Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.1% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.31. 1,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,541. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

