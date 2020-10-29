First Ascent Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,694 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,694 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.0% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,120.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,044. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60.

