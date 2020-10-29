First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on January 4th

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $436.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $276.08 and a twelve month high of $542.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.61 and a 200-day moving average of $380.75.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $14.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $502.80 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

