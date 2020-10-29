First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $338.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $32.82.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Research analysts predict that First Community Bankshares will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCBC. BidaskClub upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Community Bankshares from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

In other First Community Bankshares news, Director Richard Scott Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,749 shares in the company, valued at $270,305.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David D. Brown purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $26,481.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,297.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,761. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.