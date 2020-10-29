First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.
First Community has raised its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years. First Community has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Community to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.
Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $22.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCCO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.
