First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

First Community has raised its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years. First Community has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Community to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. First Community had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCCO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

