First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

FMBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

