First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund Plans None Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:FHK)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.273 per share on Wednesday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of FHK stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74.

