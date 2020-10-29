Fiserv, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,754. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.69. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after buying an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,839,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,826,000 after purchasing an additional 170,445 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,039,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,177,000 after purchasing an additional 170,138 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.