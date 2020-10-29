Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

FPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

NASDAQ FPRX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $4.78. 4,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,690. The company has a market cap of $178.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 579.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 345,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $1,740,014.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,800.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 216,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 205,576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $118,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

